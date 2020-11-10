Ethan Hawke To Feature In 'Zeroes And Ones', A War Thriller Film By Abel Ferrara

Zeros and Ones is an upcoming war thriller film. It is directed by Abel Ferrara from his own script. Now the movie has cast Ethan Hawke along with Cristina Chiriac and Phil Neilson.

Ethan Hawke in war thriller 'Zeroes and Ones'

Variety has recently revealed that Ethan Hawke will play a key role in Zeroes and Ones. The actor will portray an American soldier stationed in Rome as it is under siege, with the Vatican blown up. He goes on a hero’s journey to uncover and defend against an unknown enemy threatening the entire globe.

The project is produced by Diana Phillips of Rimsky Productions, and Philipp Kreuzer from Maze Pictures. The production team will be headed by Sean Prince Williams, who most recently lensed Good Time starring Robert Pattinson. Danny Chan of Almost Never Films, Brent Guttman and Don Young will serve as executive producers. The movie is expected to begin filming in Italy later this month.

Director Abel Ferrara gave some insight into the project. He said that Zeroes and Ones is a film of lockdown and war, danger and espionage, American soldiers, Chinese middlemen, Mid Eastern holy men, provocateurs, diplomats, rogue elements of the CIA and KGB. The filmmaker stated that he cannot wait to roll the cameras next week in a way that is safe because this film was written during and with an understanding of the pandemic.

Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group will launch sales at the virtual American Film Market this week under its Blue Box International banner and will co-rep domestic with CAA Media Finance. He said that buyers are hungry for compelling and original storylines in the hands of master filmmakers and Zeros and Ones ticks all the right boxes.

Mercuri mentioned that coupled with world-class production values and locations that include the eerie backdrop of present-day Rome which has a feeling of Paris at the end of WW2, this film is a package not to be missed.

Ethan Hawk has been nominated in Best Supporting Actor category at the Academy Awards for his performances in Boyhood and Training Day. He has earned Best Adapted Screenplay nomination twice at Oscars for Before Sunset and Before Midnight. Cristina Chiriac has appeared in Pasolini, Tommaso and Siberia. Phil Neilson worked as stunt coordinator on several projects including 12 Monkeys, Gladiator, Ben-Hur and more. Abel Ferrara has helmed projects like Siberia, The Addiction, The Funeral, Bad Lieutenant and King of New York.

