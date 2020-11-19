Jake Gyllenhaal Joined By Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard & Riley Keough For 'The Guilty'

News about Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua reuniting for an upcoming project, The Guilty, have made fans eagerly waiting for more updates about the movie. Recently, Netflix revealed the names of other actors who will be joining Jake Gyllenhaal as the cast of The Guilty. Read further ahead to know more about the actors who have joined the cast of The Guilty.

Netflix’s The Guilty cast

The Guilty, based on a Danish-drama, is Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming directorial. Jake Gyllenhaal will be playing the lead character in the movie that is based on Gustav Moller’s Danish drama Den Skyldige that premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Recently, on November 13, 2020, Netflix took to its official Twitter handle in order to reveal that Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Christina Vidal, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp, and Edi Patterson will be joining Jake Gyllenhaal as the lead cast of The Guilty.

The cast of THE GUILTY, from director Antoine Fuqua and writer Nic Pizzolatto:



Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Christina Vidal, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp, & Edi Patterson. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 13, 2020

The plot of The Guilty revolves around the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call centre, where the call operator Joe Bayler, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, tries to save a caller in grave danger, but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems to be, and facing the truth is the only way out for him. It will be scripted by True Detective writer Nic Pizzolatto. The movie will be co-produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker.

The movie will also be produced by Antoine Fuqua under the banner of Fuqua Films. Scott Greenberg, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina under the banner of Bold Films and David Haring under the banner of Amet Entertainment are also a part of the production. Annie Marter, Gustav Moller, and Lina Flint will be the executive producers with Christian Mercuri and Jon Oakes. Endeavor Content will be handling the worldwide sales of the movie.

The Guilty will be starting its production and shooting in November 2020 in a single location in Los Angeles. According to reports from Deadline, Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed that he couldn’t be more excited to work with Antoine again. He said the time together on Southpaw was one of the great artistic experiences of his career, and he cannot wait to be back on set with him again. Jake Gyllenhaal said that The Guilty is a special story, one that the makers of the movie feel very close to.

