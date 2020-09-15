Steven Spielberg's Advice For 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Revealed By The Showrunner

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is all set to arrive on Netflix on September 18, 2020, and the makers of the same have now revealed what advice the creator of the franchise, Steven Spielberg gave them. This new iteration of the decades-spanning franchise has been rendered in animation which will be the first-ever for the fans of the Jurrasic Park series. However, during an interview with io9, the showrunner Scott Kreamer revealed that Spielberg did not want them to do a kid-friendly version of his franchise.

Spielberg's advice to Camp Cretaceous creators

The new animated series revolves around the story of six teenagers who get an opportunity to visit a new dinosaur-induced adventure camp, who later weak havoc. The six teenagers will go on a survival journey as the dinosaurs are left loose at the adventure camp. While the premise itself does not sound to be an out-and-out kids show, Spielberg emphasized on the point that he does not want it to be one.

During the interview, Scott revealed that when Spielberg gave a green light to the project, it came along with 'marching orders'. The ace filmmaker wrote to the showrunners that they should not make a 'kiddy version' of the show and that it should feel like a Jurassic World franchise's property. Whereas, Scott also revealed that he went with Spielberg's idea and made the show as he pleased.

Image courtesy - Still from Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous official trailer

Talking more about the project, Kreamer stated that the previous Jurassic films have sidelined the characters of kids and they are often rescued by the adult characters. However, for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the makers wished to remove the dynamics of adults and children in the film and focus just on the latter. The kids in the show will not have a strong adult to rely on, like in the films, but will have each other and go through the dangers of being around dinosaurs to see what happens in a situation like that. This won't be the first Jurassic Park animated series that has been greenlit by Spielberg. But, it is definitely the one that came to fruition as the previous one got cancelled before taking off.

