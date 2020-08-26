Steven Spielberg's Father Arnold Spielberg Passes Away At 103

Hollywood film director Steven Spielberg’s father, Arnold Meyer Spielberg passed away on Tuesday, August 25. He died of natural causes and Steven’s company Amblin’s took to Twitter and announced the news. Arnold was aged 103 and is survived by four children, Steven, Anne, Sue and Nancy.

About Arnold Spielberg

Arnold Spielberg was born on February 6, 1917 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He belonged to a Jewish family and was married to Leah Adler. Arnold is survived by his four children, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, screenwriter Anne Spielberg, marketing executive Sue Spielberg and producer Nancy Spielberg. Arnold is also survived by 4 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Read Also | Steven Spielberg Game Featuring Quentin Tarantino & Others Comes Back As A Murder Mystery

Arnold Spielberg's work and career

He was an electrical engineer and made prominent contribution towards early circuit designs implementing computer logic for RCA. He moved into systems design and looked after the design of a tape-to-tape data sorter.

Arnold was a World War II veteran and went on to work for a number of electronic companies like RCA, General Electric, Electronic Arrays, SDS, Burroughs and IBM. He was involved with the patent on the first electronic cash register and is also famously known for his contribution to data processing. Arnold excelled in technology and computers and became known for his work globally. He was honoured with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computer Pioneer Award.

Read Also | 'Jaws' Filming Location: Where Was This 1975 Iconic Thriller Film Shot?

Amblin announced the tragic news

The official social media handles of Amblin announced that after more than a century of 'contributions and commitment to his family, friends and career', Arnold Spielberg passed away of 'natural causes' on August 25, 2020. The twitter account posted pictures of Arnold Spielberg, with his family as a tribute to the late engineer. Check out the tweet and the pictures below.

After more than a century of contributions and commitment to his family, friends, and career, Arnold Meyer Spielberg, father of Steven, Anne, Sue and Nancy Spielberg, passed away of natural causes on August 25, 2020. Our deepest condolences to the Spielberg family. pic.twitter.com/wzByk5NJSR — Amblin (@amblin) August 26, 2020

Variety reported that Steven Spielberg was with his late father on the night of his demise. Reportedly, Steven told his father that when he sees a PlayStation, a phone or even the smallest calculator, he says that his father and a team of geniuses started that. The portal also reported that Steven told his father that he is their heart and their home.

Read Also | Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Did You Know Sridevi Rejected a Steven Spielberg Film?

Read Also | Remember When Amrish Puri Refused To Audition For Director Steven Spielberg?

Image credits: Official twitter handle of Amblin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.