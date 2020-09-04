Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Spielberg's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed: Reports

The domestic violence case against film director Steven Spielberg's daughter and adult film actor Mikaela Spielberg has been dismissed. She was arrested in February on the charges of domestic abuse arising from an alleged incident involving her then-fiancé Chuck Penkow. The actor is now seeking to regain her good name after a Nashville, Tenn court dismissed all charges.

According to Fox News, the 24-year-old’s domestic violence case was dismissed on September 1 and has since been designated as closed. In an outcome, Spielberg revealed that the only option given her initial claim was that she phoned police out of fear for her own safety and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Metro jail on February 29, 2020.

During the interview with the portal, Mikaela said she felt that dropping the case was exactly right, which is to start to engage in restorative justice. She also revealed that she just wants to feel safe again and was innocent.

About the arrest

According to an affidavit obtained by The Sun, Spielberg and her fiance had been drinking at a bar in Nashville. When the couple got back about 4 a.m. from the bar, the two allegedly got into a fight. The warrant notes a derogatory remark was made and then Spielberg started throwing things at him, hitting him in the hand and causing him a noticeable injury. Detectives said Spielberg has modified her tale of several events and made contradictory claims.

While authorities suggested that in the alleged confrontation, Mikaela was the aggressor, Pankow consistently classified it as a 'misunderstanding.' Pankow declined to prosecute the alleged domestic abuse, but authorities were prosecuting Mikaela on his behalf. The arrest, however, came just weeks after Mikaela revealed she was pursuing a career in the adult film industry.

About her social media handle

She also went on to share a picture of her mugshot on her Instagram handle. Taking to her social media handle, Mikaela shared a picture of her mugshot. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “My mugshot......Let talk about my mugshot. I was never aggressive, I was never violent, I was never a body or thing to be feared. Never a beast or an animal ðŸŒ¸ just a flower someone wanted to step on. I was frightened and had been threatened before.” Take a look at the post below.

