'Stranger Things' Season 4 Part 1: When And Where To Watch? Everything You Need To Know

As the fans are thrilled to watch the popular American web series, Stranger Things season 4, the release date and more details about the show recently surfaced, creating a buzz on the internet. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the series is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, focusing on supernatural events occurring in and around the town. It features an ensemble cast of notable actors namely Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and more.

The series, Stranger Things has been receiving widespread acclaim for the thrilling plot line, direction, soundtrack and stellar performances by of its cast, and is among the top web shows with an international fan base. As the makers have announced that Stranger Things season 5 will be the last and final season of the series, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season 4.

When is Stranger Things season 4 part 1 releasing?

Stranger Things season 4 is slated to release in two volumes with a total of 9 episodes. While part 1 will hit OTT platform Netflix on 27 May 2022, the second will release on 1 July this year. The upcoming season will focus on Eleven describing her high school life to Mike through her letters. The later episodes will also depict how Eleven and her team will indulge in some dangerous encounters along with the return of Eleven's foster father, Jim Hopper.

Stranger Things season 4 episodes list

1. "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club"

2. "Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse"

3. "Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero"

4. "Chapter Four: Dear Billy"

5. "Chapter Five: The Nina Project"

6. "Chapter Six: The Dive"

7. "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"

8. "Chapter Eight: Papa"

9. "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback"

Stranger Things season 4 cast

The series' lead cast will continue to include actors Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, among others.

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv