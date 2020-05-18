Subramanian Swamy Binges Web Series 'thanks To Lockdown', Says It Has Lessons For India

The lockdown for COVID-19 has given many some time to relax, try out a new activity or watch content online. Several celebrities have been indulging in chores at home and going on a binge-watching spree, then sharing with their fans what they thought about it. Not just film stars, even some politicians are finding some time to enjoy entertainment content.

Recently, Dr Subramanian Swamy shared how lockdown allowed him some free time, and he watched the series Fauda. The BJP leader gave a short review of sorts, and termed it as a venture about ‘Israel dealing with the enemy within.’ The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament stated that the show had lessons for India and the ‘costs’ that our country must pay up.

Here’s the tweet

Thanks to Lockdown I managed to see FAUDA a movie about Israel dealing with the enemy within. Lessons for India and costs we must pay. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 18, 2020

Many netizens agreed to the views of the veteran leader and termed all the three seasons of the show as ‘gripping’ and ‘great.’ As far as the statement on the lessons on the lessons for India, one felt that counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism strategy could be its major takeaway.

Fauda deals with the story of Commander Doron, played by Lior Razm and the Israeli defence force’s hunt for a terrorist. The series has been created y Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff. The first season had premiered in 2015, the second season in 2017-18 and the third season recently aired and features 12 episodes.

Subramanian Swamy is not new to reviewing content on Twitter. He had earlier termed Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, on former PM Manmohan Singh, as ‘superb.’

"Accidental PM movie was for me who knows MMS for 50 years (whose tenure as PM made possible by me by blocking TDK)was superb. Anupam Kher whom I know, deserves to be decorated for producing this. I urge all to see the film which is flawless except at two places," he had tweeted then.

The politician also never shies away from expressing his views on the controversies surrounding films.

