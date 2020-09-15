'Supernatural' Season 15: Makers Release Photo Preview Of Episode 14 'Last Holiday'

The CW has released a photo preview of the forthcoming 14th episode of Supernatural’s season 15. The episode will mark the series’ onscreen return after being on a standstill due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although the series was filmed up to episode 18, the way its plot has been edited by the makers prevented it from airing until now, as reported by comicbook.com.

The portal also suggests that the makers faced problems in airing the episodes due to visual effects and sound departments. Due to the pandemic outbreak, both the departments were closed and hence the remaining episodes couldn’t be screened. But now after resuming work the makers are all set to return with a bang.

The upcoming episode of 'Supernatural'

The 14th episode of Supernatural season 15 is named as ‘Last Holiday’. The photo preview released by the makers gives a sneak peek into the episode as to what is kept in store for the viewers. Take a look at it here:

About 'Supernatural'

The season 15 is the final season of the long-running American dark fantasy Supernatural. It is scheduled to resume airing on October 8, with the series finale airing on November 19, 2020. Created by Eric Kripke, the series follows the lives of two brothers who embark of their journey of becoming hunters just like their father. Throughout the series, they fight evil supernatural things of different kinds, including demons, monsters and others that roam the earth. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles headline the cast of this fantasy show.

