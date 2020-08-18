'Supernatural' Actor Jensen Ackles Gears Up To Join Cast Of 'The Boys' Season 3

American TV series Supernatural's Jensen Ackles is gearing up to join the star cast of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys season 3. On Monday, August 17, Jensen Ackles took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. Instagramming his post, Jensen wrote a short caption, which read, "I keep wondering what I’ll do....when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me".

In the video post, Jensen was seen capturing the ninth volume of the novel The Boys. As soon as he started reading the novel, Elvis Presley's song Soldier Boy started in the background. As the video ended, it read The Boys season 3. Scroll down to check out his post.

Jensen Ackles joins The Boys season 3 cast

The announcement post has garnered more than 1M views (and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki also expressed his excitement in the comments section as he wrote, "Couldn’t be happier for my brother from another mother!! Thrilled you’re gonna keep kicking a** and takin names. They’re lucky to have ya". On the other side, a user wrote, "looks like we have our next show to watch", while another Instagram user asserted, "omg omg omg".

On the other side, writer-director Eric Kripke also took to his Twitter handle to welcome Jense to the star cast of The Boys season 3. He wrote, "Can't tell you how excited I am to be reunited with my brother @JensenAckles for Season 3 of #TheBoys". Spilling beans around Jensen's character in the upcoming installment, Eric elaborated and wrote, "You'll see a Jensen you've never seen before. Rated R. With SO. MANY. SWEARS. (sic)"

The Boys cast and details

The American superhero web-series, The Boys, is based on the comic book of the same name written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The first season of the series started streaming on Prime Video from July 26, 2019. The makers are all set to release the second season, which is slated to start premiering from September 4, 2020. The ensemble cast of the series includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, and Jessie T. Usher, among many others, in the lead.

Jensen Ackles in Supernatural

Jensen Ackles was playing one of the leads in Eric Kripke's Supernatural. The final season of the series had 20 episodes, which premiered in October 2019. The dark-fantasy series was focused on the lives of two brothers, who were travelling throughout the country to hunt down evil supernatural creatures.

