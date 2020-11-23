Survivor Season 28's Trish Hegarty & Some Popular Questions About The Pilates Trainer

Survivor TV series' 28th season was filmed from July 11th to August 18th of 2013, however, the competitive reality tv series Survivor premiered on February 26, 2014. The 28th season was named Survivor: Cagayan — Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty. The show started with 18 members belonging to different backgrounds where the contestants competed to win a reward of $1 million. Out of the 18 contestants, members were divided on the basis of their characteristics, which was broadly classified into beauty, brains and athleticism. Trish Hegarty was one of the members of the team Brawn. She was the member who walked away from the show on Day 36 during the 13th vote. Read on to know answers about popular questions on Trish like 'How old is Trish from Survivor?' and 'How much weight did Trish lose on Survivor?'

All about Survivor 28's Trish Hegarty

Tribe: Brawn Tribe

Current Residence: Needham, Massachusetts

Occupation: Pilates Trainer

Looking at the strength and athletic body of Trish, many users felt like she can't be a woman, and she must be a man, as she had so much power in herself. The question 'Is Trish from Survivor Season 28 a man?' is one of the common questions when it comes to the Google search. In an interview report mentioned in CBS portal, Trish has been quoted saying since from her childhood she was raised along with four brothers who were good hockey players. People also searched about whether Trish Hegarty lost a lot of weight while during her 35 days of the competitive show. People searched about 'How much weight did Trish lose on Survivor?' However, according to realitytvworld, Trish only lost 10 pounds during the 39 days on the Survivor 28 season. People also search about Trish's age typing the keyword, 'How old is Trish from Survivor?' Trish is currently 48 years old as of now. The viewers of the show were mesmerized to see the strength and will power that Trish has during the course on the show.

Survivor is one of the most popular American reality TV shows that premiered in 2000, in which a number of contestants who are sent in an isolated location where they have to compete in the various challenges placed in front of them. It has finished around 40 seasons over two decades and has been gaining more popularity over the years. Season 28 of the show had a theme of 'Beauty, Brawn and Brains’ and was filmed in Cagayan, a province of the Philippines. Survivor's season 28 cast has in total of eighteen contestants who had competed in the show.

