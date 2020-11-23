Is 'Undekhi' Based On A True Story? All About Sony Liv's Crime Series

The 2020 series Undekhi is now available on Sony Liv. The Undekhi series starts in the Sunderbans but soon travels to Manali showcasing two murder cases. DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) is investigating the murder of a police officer in Sunderban, whose mutilated body is in the forest. Two tribal girls are on the hunt, and Ghosh, who thinks they're murderers, is on their trail. The series has got a good response from fans and audience as well. Ever since its release, fans have been wondering if Undekhi is based on a true story. Read on to know more details about the series:

Is Undekhi series a true story

Undekhi is taken from a recent real-life incident in which a dancer was shot by a drunk man during a marriage as she rejected his advances. Everyone witnesses the shooting, but no one comes forward to speak the truth. The only remaining documentation is on the camera of a journalist who was there. His relaxed capture of the group takes a serious turn as the rolling camera turns to the sound of the gunshot. The makers have however not mentioned which particular incident the much-acclaimed series is based on.

According to the daily guardian, creator Sidharth Sengupta said that the show is inspired by a true event and sheds light on the dark realities of human existence. He also said that this story is what one needs to see, believe, and act accordingly. Sidharth has revealed that Undekhi also makes an impactful comment about the dynamics of power in our society and our helplessness and obedience to it.

Also read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Undekhi' Web Series For Download

About the Undekhi real story

The series Undekhi is created by Siddharth Sengupta and stars an ensemble cast of actors which includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DCP Ghosh, Harsh Chhaya as Papaji, Ankur Rathee as Daman Atwal, Surya Sharma as Rinku, Sayandeep Sengupta as Shashwat, Abhishek Chauhan as Rishi, Anchal Singh as Teji Grewal, Ayn Zoya as Saloni, and Apeksha Porwal in the lead roles. This series is also bankrolled under the banner of Applause Entertainment Ltd. and Edgestorm Ventures. Undekhi was helmed by Ashish R. Shukla.

Also read | Will There Be 'Undekhi' Season 2? All You Need To Know About The Second Season Of The Show

Also read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Simran The Lost Soul' Web-series To Watch Online And Download

Also read | 'Undekhi' Web Series Cast: List Of Actors & Characters In Crime-thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.