'Survivor' Season 28 Cast List And Backgrounds; Take A Look

Survivor is one of the most popular American reality TV shows that premiered in 2000, in which a number of contestants who are sent in an isolated location where they have to compete in the various challenges placed in front of them. It has finished around 40 seasons over two decades and has been gaining more popularity over the years. Season 28 of the show had a theme of 'Beauty, Brawn and Brains’ and was filmed in Cagayan, a province of the Philippines. Let us take a look at the cast of Survivor Season 28 and their backgrounds.

Survivor Season 28 cast

Survivor season 28 cast has in total of eighteen contestants who had competed in the show. Each one of them was segregated into three different categories, which are, ‘Beauty, Brawn and Brains.’ The eighteen contestants were segregated into these three categories, with six contestants in each category. Here are the contestants of each category along with their backgrounds.

Brawn

Cliff Robinson - From Newark, N.J. and former NBA All-Star.

Lindsey Ogle- From Kokomo and a hairstylist.

Sarah Lacina- From Cedar Rapids, Iowa and a police Officer

Tony Vlachos- From Jersey City, N.J. and a police Officer (WINNER)

Trish Hegarty- From Needham, Mass. and a Pilates Instructor

Yung "Woo" Hwang- Newport Beach, California and a Martial Arts instructor

ALSO READ: 'The Replacements' Cast List: Everything You Need To Know About The Actors

Brains

David Samson- President, Miami Marlins

Garrett Adelstein- From Santa Monica, California and a Pro Poker Player

J'Tia Taylor- from Chicago and a Nuclear Engineer by profession.

Kassandra "Kass" McQuillen- From Tehachapi, California and an attorney by profession.

Latasha "Tasha" Fox- From St. Louis and an accountant.

Spencer Bledsoe- From Chicago and a student.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Pens Birthday Note For Wife Haily, Says 'I'm Home Wherever You Are'

Beauty

Alexis Maxwell- From Addison, student.

Brice Johnston- From Philadelphia and a social worker.

Jefra Bland- From Campbellsville, Kentucky and Miss Kentucky Teen USA.

Jeremiah Wood- From Dobson, N.C. and a model by profession..

LJ McKanas- A horse trainer LJ McKanas from Boston, Mass.

Morgan McLeod- Fromer NFL Cheerleader from San Jose, California.

These are Survivor season 28 cast members and their backgrounds. The different backgrounds of the cast of Survivor season 28 built up a contrasting theme for the viewers in the episodes. The season premiered with a 2-hour episode and the winner of this show was given a reward of $1 million.

ALSO READ: Take Mark Ruffalo Quiz On The Actor's Birthday To Find Out How Well You Know The Star

ALSO READ: Where Was 'Christmas At Pemberley Manor' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Film Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.