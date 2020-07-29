Exclusive: 'Undekhi's' Surya Sharma 'was Removed From Films' As He 'was Not A Known Face'

Undekhi is a popular web series that is available on Sony Liv. The crime drama thriller show has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike. Undekhi's lead actor Surya Sharma spoke to Republic World about the struggles he faced during his early career and his experience working on the show as a lead actor.

Republic World asked Surya Sharma about playing a lead role for the first time in Undekhi. He was asked whether he was under any kind of pressure to perform or match up to a certain level because he was playing the lead in the show. The actor told us:

I do not categorise my characters ever. Even when I got my first acting job in a 1-minute reel, or even in Hostages also, I never looked at it as how big or small the character is. For me, portraying a character is a form of art and I like to work on my craft. Therefore, I do not see any character as antagonist, protagonist, supporting cast or lead role. My approach towards my career is to work on my character and believing that my craft and my performance will benefit my career. It has happened with me as well that I was removed from several movies because I was not a ‘known face’. I do not blame anyone for it neither I ask them questions like what will happen to my career now. Because I feel that they were doing their job. So if they felt that they wanted a more popular face and did not know who Surya was, they removed me. Obviously now, I feel that people are recognising me and I will also get opportunities. Therefore, I do not take pressure regarding these things. I try to maintain the same energy because I want to work a lot in future. The day I take the pressure that mine is a lead role or I have to do a much better job in this film or that film, I will not be able to do justice to the character. So I never judge my character. I am in the character when the camera is on and I get back to Surya when the camera is off. Undekhi happened and people started recognising me as Rinku. The love I got from fans and critics is something that makes me immensely happy. I feel the hard work I have put in for 7 years, have finally born fruit.

Undekhi cast and other details

Undekhi series has been created by Siddharth Sengupta and stars an ensemble cast including Harsh Chhaya as Papaji, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DCP Ghosh, Ankur Rathee as Daman Atwal, Surya Sharma as Rinku, Anchal Singh as Teji Grewal, Abhishek Chauhan as Rishi, Ayn Zoya as Saloni, Apeksha Porwal as and Sayandeep Sengupta as Shashwat in the lead roles. This show is produced under the banner of Applause Entertainment Ltd. and Edgestorm Ventures. The show was directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

Image credits: Surya Sharma Instagram

