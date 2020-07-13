'Undekhi' Web Series Cast: List Of Actors & Characters In Crime-thriller

Recently, the OTT platform SonyLiv dropped all the 10 episodes of their latest offering, Undekhi, on July 10. The web-series' plot revolves around a murder after an intoxicated rich man shoots a dancer dead as she refuses to match steps with him at a stag party. Check out the details of Undekhi's cast and the name of their characters in the below list.

READ | 'Undekhi' Trailer Out: Makers Ask 'Can You Unsee What You Just Saw?', Watch

Undekhi: Cast and characters

Surya Sharma as Rinku

The character of Rinku is played by Surya Sharma. Rinku is considered as the right hand of Papaji, played by Harsh Chhaya. After Papaji shot a dancer dead, Rinku was seen coming in his support and handled the overall situation. During the ten episodes, his character has highlighted toxin masculinity. After Kanak's murder, he is seen using all his power to save Papaji from the matter.

READ | Undekhi Promotions Spark Panic Among Citizens; Sony LIV Apologies For Fake 'murder' Phone

Abhishek Chauhan as Rishi

The character of Rishi is essayed by actor Abhishek Chauhan. He is a videographer, who has come to Manali for Papaji's son Daman's wedding. When Papaji shot Kanak, he was seen recording the whole incident in his camera. Later, he tried to connect with the officials in order to report the murder. But, later on, Rinku threatened and tortured him to take a step back. Rishi is high-strung, slow on the uptake, and prone to poor judgment.

READ | Locations Zac Efron Visited In Netflix’s 'Down To Earth' In Each Episode; See List

Apeksha Agarwal as Koyal

Apeksha Agarwal and Apurva Soni played the Adivasi sister duo, Koyal and Kanak, respectively. Kanak and Koyal were also suspected in the murder case of a police officer in West Bengal. As the series moved further, Koyal was seen captive. Koyal and Rishi seem to be the only witness, who tried to seek justice for Kanak. Papaji and Rinku dominated everyone and made the incident unseen for everyone, who attended the wedding party.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DSP Ghosh

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is an honest police officer, who reached Manali in search of two Adivasi sisters. Dibyendu's entry revealed that Koyal and Kanak escaped from West Bengal after murdering a police officer in Sundarban, West Bengal. Throughout the series, he was seen searching the truth behind the murder and disappearance of two Adivasi sisters.

Apart from the lead actors, the 10-episode web-series also featured Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Ankur Rathee, and Meenakshi Sethi, among many others. Ashish R. Shukla donned the hat of the director. Meanwhile, Varun Badola, Umesh Padalkar, Siddharth Sengupta, and Mohinder Pratap Singh wrote the script and screenplay. Though the recent marketing gimmick of the series was called out by netizens, it is receiving a positive response from the critics.

READ | Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's $10M Hamptons Mansion Is Sight For Sore Eyes; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.