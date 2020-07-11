Undekhi Promotions Spark Panic Among Citizens; Sony LIV Apologies For Fake 'murder' Phone

SonyLIV apologised to Mumbai Police and its Cyber Crime Cell for the Undekhi show's promotional activity. Sony LIV tested out a unique way of promoting Undekhi web series by calling several citizens and it caused distress among citizens. The Maharashtra Cyber Crime department also called the channel out for this.

SONY LIV took to its official Twitter handle and posted a note to apologise to several citizens and the Mumbai Police. Several citizens received a call on Friday, July 10, 2020, from a number starting with (+140). It stated that a guy named Rishi has seen and recorded a murder and now the killer is after his life, thus he needs help. This created panic, which was “unintentional”.

In the wake of this incident, netizens took to their social media handles and bashed this promotional activity. After this, SonyLIV realised its fault and posted a note saying, “SonyLIV deeply regrets the recent promotional test activity for its show “Undekhi” which has caused anguish to some people. Our intention was never to cause distress to anyone. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and offer our apologies @MumbaiPolice and @MahaCyber1”. Here is the official tweet:

SonyLIV deeply regrets the recent promotional test activity for its show “Undekhi” which has caused anguish to some people. Our intention was never to cause distress to anyone. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and offer our apologies @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 11, 2020

It was clearly a failed attempt by SonyLIV which caused mass panic, especially among those who personally know a person named ‘Rishi’. Rishi is a character from Sony’s Undekhi, played by actor Abhishek Chauhan. In the phone call, it was mentioned that he is being hunted down by a guy named Rinku. In the show, Surya Sharma will play the role of Rinku.

The show also features actors like Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Sayandeep Sengupta, Ankur Rathee, and others in crucial roles. Undekhi is a murder mystery drama that is set in West Bengal. It revolves around a mission by the police to find a killer and rescue two girls from a tribal village who have gone missing. While some netizens are the promotional activity, some are in support of it and have called it ‘creative’. Fans, on the other hand, are looking forward to seeing the mystery thriller show Undekhi. Here is the Undekhi trailer:

