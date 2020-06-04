Sushmita Sen's Daughter Alisah Turns Into Hermione Granger, Actor Calls Her 'magical'

It is no secret that Sushmita Sen has dedicated a huge part of her life towards showering her love and care towards her daughters Renee and Alisah. Her younger daughter Alisah seems to be a huge fan of the Harry Potter series. In a recent post on Instagram, Sushmita shared a video of Alisah where she can be seen re-enacting scenes from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Sushmita’s Alisah turns into Hermione

Sushmita took to her Instagram to share a video of Alisah doing a perfect imitation of Emma Watson as Hermione from the first movie of the Harry Potter series. In the first snip of the video, Alisah is sitting on the bed and under the covers. She can be seen acting out a famous dialogue of Hermione as she says, “Now if you two don’t mind, I am going to bed before either of you come up with another more clever idea to get us killed, or worse, expelled”.

In another snippet of the video, Alisah can be seen standing in front of the camera to recite yet another Hermione dialogue. She says, “Stop! Stop! Stop! You are going to take somebody’s eye out. Besides, it is not Wingardium Leviosa, its Wingardium Leviosa”. Sushmita’s laughter can be heard in the video as well, as she proudly records her daughter. In the caption of the post, Sushmita wrote:

My forever sunshine on a rainy day!!! Meet our very own #hermionegranger SHE is magical!!!

Alisah is a huge fan of the Harry Potter series. Sushmita had previously shared a video of Alisah trying to say a tongue twister from the Harry Potter series. She tries to repeat it 5 times but couldn’t. Alisah informs her mother that the tongue twister is from the movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when Professor McGonagall says that she does not want anyone to behave like a ‘Babbling bumbling band of baboons’.

Sushmita asks Alisah what makes Harry Potter special. She says that it is about happy endings, friendship and love. Sushmita also asks what saves Harry Potter in each movie. Alisah excitedly says that it the love of his father and mother that saves him. Sushmita awes at this answer and says that she loves her very much. Sen then asks her to repeat the tongue twister as she laughs at the way Alisah is excited about Harry Potter. In the caption of the post, she added:

Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons” 😄 Bottomline: Love is always the answer!!!

