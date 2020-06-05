Sushmita Sen Makes Thrilling Comeback With ‘Aarya’: Watch Trailer

Recently, actor Sushmita Sen made major headlines when her comeback series Aarya was announced. The actor has been teasing her fans on social media with the first look and teaser of the series and now, a full-length trailer for the series has dropped on YouTube. Aarya will be debuting on Disney Plus Hotstar and the trailer for the series promises a thrill ride for audience members. Check out the trailer below -

'Aarya' trailer

The 2 minutes 20 seconds long trailer starts off on a lighter note where Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh's characters are shown in love with each other. But, all things go haywire when a tragedy takes place in the family where Chandrachur Singh's character is shot in broad daylight. The trailer introduces various aspects of the series like illegal opium trade, violence, and Sushmita Sen's Aarya going to boundaries to protect her family.

Besides Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh, Aarya also features Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Jayant Kriplani, Maya Sareen, Vushwajeet Pradhan, and Manish Chaudhary. Sushmita Sen had recently released a pubic statement where she had revealed that Aarya represents strength, determination, and vulnerability in a world which is full of crime and run by men. The actor stated that for her, Aarya is the story of family and betrayal and dominantly of a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children.

The actor stated furthermore that it took her a decade to find a role to sink into. She also thanked Hotstar specials, director Ram Madhvani and his team for giving her a role of a lifetime. Aarya is all set to debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 19, 2020, and had to face certain delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in India. Check out the official synopsis of Aarya below -

Born into an upper-class family in Rajasthan, Aarya (Sushmita Sen) is a doting wife to Tej (Chandrachur singh), an obedient daughter, a loving sister and a dedicated mother to three beautiful children. Her family owns one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies which is a front for an illegal drug ring that is run by Tej, Jawahar and Sangram - her brother. When she finds her husband getting sucked in too deep into the family business, she gives him an ultimatum to either leave the business or leave her & the children. Suddenly, Tej is mysteriously attacked, her family’s lives are threatened and this changes Aarya’s life forever. She now embarks upon a quest to protect her family from rivals, discovering dark secrets about her family and the business, while getting sucked deeper into the very world she wanted to leave.

