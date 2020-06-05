Sushmita Sen Shares BTS Clip Of Segway Practice From Sets Of 'Aarya'; Watch Video

Sushmita Sen recently shared an adorable behind the scenes video from the sets of Aarya. In this video, Sushmita Sen is riding a Segway and seems to enjoy it thoroughly. She is seen telling everybody in the crew to get out of her way as she takes a long turn on her Segway.

In the video, Sushmita Sen is also heard saying, Aarya has learned how to put brakes in Segway. The actor is guided by one of the members of the crew while she rides the Segway. Sushmita Sen is seen sporting an all-black look with black flip-flops. Her open hair and minimal makeup look made her look even more gorgeous. The video ends with the poster of Hotstar Specials Aarya. Sen captioned the picture, “Make way for Aarya on a Segway” 😅❤️💃🏻 “Aarya ko break lagana aa gaya hai, Aarya is happyyyyyy”😄 #sharing #bts #memories #segwaypractice #Aarya #Rajasthan 🤗😁❤️ I love you guys!!!

Sushmita Sen all set for a comeback

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Anees Bazmee directorial film No Problem, after which Sushmita only featured in a Bengali film titled Nirbaak. Though the actor has no plans of making a comeback to the silver screen, she is all set to make a comeback in the digital world with Aarya. Earlier, Sushmita Sen also shared the first look of the web series.

Aarya is written and directed by Ram Madhvani who previously helmed the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja. As per reports, the series is a remake of a Dutch series titled Penoza and was announced by Hotstar as a part of their slate of Indian content under the Hotstar Specials banner. Sushmita had also previously shared that she has always been in awe of the love that she has received and is happy that her fans were waiting for her to return to the screen even ten years after her departure. The actor has stated that she is specifically making a comeback for her fans who have loved her unconditionally throughout her period of hiatus.

Till now, no official announcement about the release of Aarya on Hotstar has been made. The series was expected to debut on the online streaming platform back on March 29, 2020. But reports suggest that the series was pushed as post-production was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India. It is now being speculated that the series will debut in July 2020, but an official confirmation is yet to come.

