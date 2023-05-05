Sushmita Sen Practices Kalaripayattu As She Preps For Aarya 3 | Watch

Sushmita Sen is preparing hard for her web series Aarya 3. Sushmita Sen shared a new video in which the actress can be seen flaunting her Kalaripayattu skills. She took to her social media to share the video with her fans and thank her coach for training her.

Taking to her Instagram, Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself performing the Indian martial arts for the preparation of Aarya 3. In the video, she can be seen in an all-black outfit as she practised some weapon-based techniques. The Main Hoon Na captioned the post, “You are amazing Sir #Sunil @cvn_kalari 🤗❤️👊 Huge love & respect for you and the Art of #kalaripayattu 🙏 Here’s to us & the preparation for #aarya3 🎶💃🏻😍😁 #duggadugga #sharing #cherishedmoments #bts #aaryapromo 💋I love you guys!!!!🥰”

As soon as the actress posted the video performing the marital arts, her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower her with compliments. Users pointed out Sushmita using swords in the video and wrote, “the sword of #Qween 🔥😍”, “Amazing 🙌🔥🔥loved it Warriors 👏🙌👑🔥❤️”. Fans also pointed out how Sushmita bounced back at work after her heart surgery. A comment read, “U're such an inspirational figure! Whatta come back despite the surgery! Hats off. Soooo looking forward to Aarya3!! Best wishes 💐”

About Sushmita Sen health

Sushmita Sen suffered a major cardiac attack, earlier this year. The actress took to her social media to inform well-wishers about the same and to update them that after her angioplasty it was revealed that she has 95% blockage in her arteries. The Taali actress was advised of serious bed rest. She, however, resumed work soon and started making public appearances weeks after the incident..

Sushmita Sen movies

Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut in the movie Dastak which was released in 1996. She was last seen in the previous season of the web series Aarya which is coming back with its third season. Sushmita will also be seen in the upcoming series, Taali.