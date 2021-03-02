Sushmita Sen Starrer 'Aarya 2' Filming Begins, Costume Designer Shares Muhurat Pics

After much speculation revolving around the sequel of the much-loved series Aarya, the makers have finally started the shooting of the show. The film’s costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapper board from the muhurat of the series while sharing her happiness of starting the venture. Thanking the director Ram Madhavni for the series, the stylist wrote, “here’s nothing closer to my heart than Aarya! And here comes season 2! A great big thank you to @madhvaniram and @amitamadhvani (I miss you sorely btw).#aarya #aarya2.”

Aarya 2 shooting begins in Rajsthan

Apart from the designer, actor Ankur Bhatia who played the role of Sangram, took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the series while celebrating his birthday with the team. In the video, Ankur can be seen cutting a cake while Sushmita Sen, director Ram and other team join him in the celebration. He captioned the celebratory video and wrote, “hank you @officialrmfilms , @madhvaniram , @sushmitasen47 and my entire #aarya team for making my birthday so special, filled with so much love!. Sangram is back with a bang #aarya2 #birthdaycelebration.”

A couple of days back, lead actress Sushmita Sen announced e the second season of her web series Aarya. She took to Instagram and shared a still from the first installment and wrote, “She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! [punch and heart emoticon] #Aarya #season2 [wink] “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this." (sic) The release date of the second season hasn't been announced yet. Aarya cast includes Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, and many more. The story of the series revolves around Aarya, an independent woman who joins the mafia gang. She does so to seek revenge on her husband's murder, and also protects her family. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen made her comeback after a long hiatus with Aarya. She took a break from the industry and was last seen in the year 2015 in the Bengali film Nirbaak.

