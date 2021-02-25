Sushmita Sen Confirms 'Aarya' Season 2; Tells Her Fans 'Your Wish Is My Command'

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram to announce the second season of her web series Aarya. She uploaded a picture of her eyes covered with her hair and wrote a note in the caption. She wrote, "She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! [punch and heart emoticon] #Aarya #season2 [wink] “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this." In the comment section, the fans left a comment about how they are excited about the next season. Check out the post.

Sushmita Sen announces Aarya Season 2

(Image credit: Sushmita Sen's Instagram post)

Earlier, she shared pictures in which she was posing with the awards she received for the first season of Aarya. She wrote a note and thanked the team and how she feels grateful to receive them. Apart from this, she also shared a picture where she was posing in front of the sea. In the picture, she was seen wearing a beige pinkish jacket. In the caption, she poured her thoughts about her perspective of the sea. She wrote, "My #thinkingpout Whenever I am at Sea, I have a beautiful perspective of both land & ocean...it’s a place where I am neutral!! I have learned that the best decisions are made from where you’re neutral...and not from where you’re torn!!". Check it out.

Aarya season 2 release date

The release date of the second season hasn't been announced yet. Aarya cast includes Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary and many more. The first season was released on Disney+Hotstar. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who joins the mafia gang. She does so to seek revenge on her husband's murder, and also protects her family. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. IMDb rates Aarya 7.8 out of 10.

On the work front

Sushmita Sen made her OTT debut with Aarya. She took a break from the industry and was last seen in the year 2015. She appeared in a Bengali film Nirbaak. She is known for her commercially successful films such as Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? She also received the award for Best Actress – Female, at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

