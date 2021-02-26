Ankur Bhatia Is "shoot Ready" For Season 2 Of 'Aarya'; WATCH

Indian actor, Ankur Bhatia recently shared a reel on his Instagram handle from the sets of Aarya. In the reel, Ankur can be seen sitting on a chair as his hairstylist gives him a few finishing touches. He shared the video with the caption, "Shoot Ready. Season (2)". Along with the caption, Ankur also shared a few hashtags like, "#season2 #aarya #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #angreziaccent #boireeltime #retroreels #ankurbhatia #actorslife" confirming his prep for season two of Aarya.

Fans react

Ankur Bhatia's new reel prompted responses from many fans. Most fans left best wishes for the actor as he begins his journey with the second season of Aarya. Others expressed their excitement for the upcoming season of the hit show. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

More about Aarya season 2

Disney+ Hotstar original show Aarya, which is also actress Sushmita Sen’s debut on a digital platform, is all set to come back for its second season as seen on Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sen has hiked her fees post the success of season one of Aarya. The release date of the second season hasn't been announced yet.

Sushmita Sen’s debut on an OTT platform has proved to be quite the success as evident by her social media handles. Sushmita Sen’s instagram photos in recent times show the actress winning multiple awards for her role in the drama web-series. The actress has won the 'Filmfare OTT award for Best Actor (Female)' along with a number of other best actress awards which include the 'Dada Saheb Phalke Award' and a 'Film Critics Guild award'. According to Sushmita Sen’s latest announcement on Instagram, and seeing how season one ended it is safe to assume that Sushmita's titular character, Aarya will be facing new challenges this season which might prove to be even more difficult for the mafia mother. Sushmita shared the post with the caption, "She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! ðŸ‘Šâ¤ï¸ #Aarya #season2 ðŸ˜‰ “your wish is our command” ðŸ¤—ðŸ’ƒðŸ» I love you guys!!!". Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post below.

