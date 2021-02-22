Sushmita Sen Celebrates Her Best Actress Win With Fans; Shares Video From Awards Show

Sushmita Sen recently won the Best Actress (web series) award for her performance in the web series named Aarya. She shared her elaborate vote of thanks for her fans as well as to the whole team of Aarya at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2021. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 was held on February 20, 2021.

Sushmita Sen shares her win with her fans during the DPIFF awards

Sushmita Sen shared an Instagram video clip from the award show and captioned it as, "Thank you @dpiff_official for this wonderful honour!! #forevercherished #dadasahebphalkeaward #bestactress #Aarya. “Your love is my greatest strength...and that makes everything possible". Congratulations @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @vinraw @sandeipm @disneyplushotstarvip & my favourite #TeamAarya. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." She wore a glamorous black gown while receiving her award for the web series Aarya. Check out her post that she shared on February 21 thanking her fans for all the love she received after her decade long comeback through the web series Aarya.

She also shared another post from the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2021 where she mentioned how elated she was to meet her friends from the media, after a long time. She captioned her post stating, "So wonderful to see my friends from the media, after such a long time!!! The warmth as always was palpable!! Thank you for joining me, sweetheart." She portrayed the role of Aarya Sareen in the web series Aarya. The show aired on Disney+Hotstar and was co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi.

Sushmita Sen is raking awards for her performance as Aarya Sareen at various award shows. She first came into the limelight when she won Femina Miss India in 1994 and went on to win Miss Universe later in the same year.

Her popularity eventually led to her starring in various films including movies like Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? among several others. Last year, she made a comeback to Bollywood after almost a decade by making her web debut with Aarya. The first season of Aarya premiered on June 19, 2020, with 9 episodes.

