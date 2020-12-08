'Sweet Home' Trailer Is Everything Scary & Will Leave You Intrigued To Watch The Series

Since the lockdown, OTT platforms have seen a rise in South Korean content on their platforms. When Netflix announced that soon they would be releasing a South Korean horror series on its platform, it created a buzz on social media. Earlier today, the trailer of the South Korean horror series Sweet Home released and ever since then, it has taken social media by storm.

Sweet Home trailer releases

The trailer opens with a young man standing at the edge of the terrace of his building and seems like he wants to jump off the building. A voice-over is heard in the background, “It’s been a week since I moved here. But that doesn’t matter. Should I just do it now?” The trailer cuts to the young man seeing his friend on a screen and seeing that she has been hurt.

As the trailer progresses, it is seen that the people of the town have been hit by a monstrous disease. The government declares a state of emergency and asks to quarantine people who show the symptoms of hypothermia, nosebleed, fainting and auditory or visual hallucinations. Glimpses of the infectious monster are shown in the trailer.

The trailer has montages of scenes from the series and gives a sneak peek of the terror the people in the series will face. With so many people getting infected by a disease that is potentially deadly, how will the people get rid of the monster. The trailer promises to show a war between monsters and human beings. A dialogue can be heard stating, “Monsters are monsters”.

Sweet Home cast

The horror series is directed by Lee Eung – Bok who is known for critically acclaimed series like Descendants of the Sun and Goblin. The series stars Song Kang, Lee Jin-Wook, and Lee Si-young, among others. The series will release on December 18th this year. You can watch Sweet Home on Netflix.

The official synopsis of the series reads: "Following the death of his family in an accident, loner Cha Hyun-soo moves to a new apartment. His quiet life is soon disturbed by strange incidents that start occurring in his new building. As people turn into monsters, Hyun-soo and other residents try to survive".

Sweet Home trailer

