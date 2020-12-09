'Tale Of Nine-Tailed' Ending Explained: Did Lee Rang Die In The End?

The South Korean television drama series Tale of the Nine-Tailed aired its final episode a few days back. Ever since then, fans of the show have been giving their reactions about the ending of the show. However, there have been some fans who have been searching “Tale of the Nine-Tailed's ending explained”. Here is an interpretation of Tale of Nine-Tailed ending.

Plot

The plot of the show revolves around Lee Yeon who is a Gumiho, (nine-tailed fox mentioned in the tales and legends of Korea). He is on a search for the reincarnation of his one true love, Ah-eum. In an attempt to find his beloved, he leaves his brother, Lee Rang unguarded and puts his life in danger.

Lee Rang develops a grudge against his older brother. In the present day, Lee Yeon lives in the city Lee Yeon meets Ji-Ah and though at first he does not understand, she is actually the reincarnation of his beloved from the past.

Ending of Tale of Nine-Tailed

In the final episode, it is seen that Lee Yeon has died. While everyone moves on with their lives, Lee Rang and Ji-ah are unable to be happy in Yeon’s absence. So the try to find ways to bring him back. One way to bring him back was that either of them would have to sacrifice their life. Lee Rang makes a deal and offers his life in exchange for his brother’s. Lee Yeon comes back and meets Ji-ah.

However, he comes back as a normal human being and has a hard time adjusting to his new life. Then one day, he sees a young boy who looks just life Lee Rang when he was a young boy. Yeon is happy to see him and gets some peace.

Tale Of Nine-Tailed ending explained

The ending of the series is a happy one. Even though Lee Rang passed away at the end, it is seen that he comes back in a reincarnated form. Yeon and Ji-ah live a happy life even though Yeon has a hard time accepting that his brother sacrificed his life to save his.

'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' aired on tvN on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10.30 pm KST and can be streamed on Viki Global.

