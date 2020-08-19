Teenage Bounty Hunters Ending Explained: Who Kidnaps Sterling At The End? Find Out

Teenage Bounty Hunters was released on Netflix, on August 14, 2020. Helmed by Kathleen Jordan, the story of the series follows two girls who find an exciting way to make money. The boring lives of fraternal twins Blair and Sterling get a tinge of thrill when they cross paths with Bowser, a bounty hunter. After the teens help him in solving a couple of cases, he hires them as full-time Bounty Hunters. Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1 has 10 episodes all of which are now available on Netflix. Read on to know, “What happens in Teenage Bounty Hunters Ending?”

Teenage Bounty Hunters Ending: Explained

The Truth about Blair’s mom

Throughout the Teenage Bounty Hunters season 1, fans saw that the Wesley twins are fairly close with their dad’s family. However, their relationship with their mom, Debbie remains a bit unstable. Debbie had told the girls that her parents had died in a private plane crash.

However, as the season unfolds, Debbie’s story about the plane crash begins to seem a bit flakey. Moreover, Blair discovers a shocking truth about her mother when she follows her to a shooting range. Blair uncovers that her supposedly gun-hating mom is secretly a sharpshooting ace.

Following Blair’s prodding, Debbie comes clean with her girls. She shows them some photos from her early years. In one of the pictures, a younger Debbie is seen posing outside a restaurant. She tells Blair and Sterling that the photo was taken in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. However, the truth turns out to be very different when Blair tracks the restaurant down, in the tiny town of Nandina instead of Savannah.

Upon reaching Nandina after a fun road trip, the girls uncover that their mother, Debbie is wanted for burning down an abortion clinic. The girls arrive back home soon and demand their mother to tell them the truth. After being pestered by them Debbie reveals, that back in the days she used to be a Christian extremist. Hence, she had burned the abortion clinic down. She reveals that no one was hurt and she regrets her actions now.

The Wesley Family secrets are revealed

One day Debbie pulls up outside the school to pick Sterling up. Once Sterling gets in the car she notices something strange in Debbie’s appearance. Her usually perfectly-appointed mother looked a bit unkempt.

Sterling’s suspicions begin to increase when, Debbie doesn’t remember the name of Sterling’s boyfriend, Luke, and even forget the name of the family dog. In the next few scenes, it is shown that the real Debbie, who’s back at home with Blair, reveals that she has a twin. It is Debbie’s identical twin Dana, who had set the abortion clinic on fire. She had been pestering the Wesley’s for money for years. And now, Dana has kidnapped Sterling, with the help of her criminal boyfriend. She plans to hold Sterling captive to demand ransom from the Wesley’s.

