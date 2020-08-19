Chrissy Teigen Reviews Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'; Throws Light On The Major Plot Point

On August 19, American model Chrissy Teigen took to her social media and reviewed Netflix's reality show, Selling Sunset, via a Twitter thread. In a thread of three tweets, Chrissy Teigen asserted that she watched all the episodes of the series after seeing the buzz around it. While reviewing the show, she asserted that no one on it was as mean or insane as the internet reviews stated.

Chrissy Teigen reviews Selling Sunset

I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are ... super mad at people who are in on the joke. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Reacting to Chrissy's tweet, a user wrote, "You...don’t think they’re mean??? Chrissy you need to leave L.A". Elaborating her thought, Chrissy replied, "I think people think they’re mean because they’re women in a really tough industry. I don’t *know* people like that but if I worked in a place like that I’m sure I would". Meanwhile, another fan asked if the experts featured on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing are the real deal; to which, Chrissy replied, "I see them all the time in LA! And bought from John [Gomes] and Frederick [Eklund] in New York".

Selling Sunset cast & details

The series is a Netflix original reality show which revolves around the lives of a bunch of real estate agents, who are living in Los Angeles. It revolves around people of The Oppenheim Group and how they sell properties of affluent areas of Beverly Hills, Sunset Plaza, and the Valley to the rich and famous personalities. The show has currently been doing well with the audience.

Season one of Selling Sunset first started premiering from March 2019, which introduced the audiences to the glamorous world of real estate and the million-dollar houses in the Hollywood Hills. Over a year later, the second season dropped in May 2020, with the third coming in August. The latest installment featured Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz and described as realtor associates.

Season 3 ended with Christine’s wedding. During the wedding, Chrishell stormed out because everyone was speculating about her highly publicized divorce from This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. Though the season 4 of the series is not yet confirmed, it is speculated that the fourth season will give more details about Chrishell’s split.

