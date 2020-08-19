Teenage Bounty Hunters Filming Locations: Where Was Netflix's New Comedy Series Shot?

The comedy-drama series Teenage Bounty Hunters was released on Netflix, on August 14, 2020. The story of the series follows two girls who find an exciting way to make money. In Teenage Bounty Hunters, the boring lives of fraternal twins Blair and Sterling get a tinge of thrill when they cross paths with Bowser, a bounty hunter.

The teens help him in solving a couple of cases. Eventually, they are able to become full-time Bounty Hunters alongside Bowser. Aside from its entertaining storyline and a cast of full of talented actors, fans of the show also fell in love with the shows shooting locations. Find out, “Where was Teenage Bounty Hunters filmed?

Where was Teenage Bounty Hunters filmed?

According to a report on The Cinemaholic, Teenage Bounty Hunters was filmed in Atlanta Georgia. In the show, it is portrayed that both Sterling and Blair live in a posh neighbourhood of Atlanta. This gives the young bounty hunters a unique opportunity to nab the seemingly untouchable rich people, who have committed crimes.

The Netflix series also factors in the history of Atlanta. The political climate change in the city also shaped the story of the show. Hence, considering all these things, the production team of the show decided that it would be best to film the entire series in Atlanta.

Teenage Bounty Hunters Filming Locations: Atlanta, Georgia

Bounty Hunting includes a lot of fieldwork. It requires an individual to go out and about in search of their prize. Hence the showrunners could not film in the show in a simple studio set. Although a lot of the scenes were filmed at Third Rail Studios, the production team largely relied on outdoor locations.

In the show, it is portrayed that Blair and Sterling study at Willingham School. Willingham is not which is not a real school in Atlanta. Thus the school's scenes were filmed at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven.

The Teenage Bounty Hunters crew also employed several outdoor locations in Forsyth County and Doraville. When Blair goes on her first date with Miles, the date location is shown as Bargain Hole on the show. But, the real shooting location was Underpriced Furniture in Norcross. The filming crew was spotted at the location by many locals at the time. The surroundings of Sidney Marcus Boulevard also feature in the show.

Teenage Bounty Hunters season 1 review

On the IMDb page, Teenage Bounty Hunters has been rated 7.6 out of 10. On Rotten Tomatoes Audience score the show has scored a whopping 95 per cent. The series stars Anjelica Bette Fellini as Blair, Maddie Phillips as Sterling and Kadeem Hardison as Bowser.

