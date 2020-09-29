'Teletubbies' Filming Location: Where Was The Fictional Town Of This Popular TV Located?

Created by Ragdoll Production members Anne Wood and Andrew Davenport, BBC’s Teletubbies is a British television series made especially for children. The show emphasizes on four multi-coloured creatures known as Teletubbies, who are named so because of the television screens implanted in their abdomen. Having fun in their magical world, all the four Teletubbies’ unique look became popular amongst children in no time.

Keeping in mind the children perspective, their characters communicate through gibberish to have a resemblance to toddlers. With bright colours everywhere, the show boasts of greenery and everything that bears attraction to children’s mind. But do you know the entire show Teletubbies was shot in one location? Have you ever wondered where did the makers shot the entire show? Continue reading to know interesting details about the shooting locations of Teletubbies.

Where was Teletubbies filmed?

According to The Guardian, finding an apt shooting location was a challenge for the makers, as they wished to film the show outdoors. However, even after tremendous efforts, a suitable shooting location that looked like a ‘bowl-like dip’ wasn’t found. Hence the makers ended up filming the entire show on a farm in Wimpstone, Warwickshire.

For the unversed, the farm is located in England, UK. The same location was reportedly also used for Tots TV, which caused a feeling of frenzy among the local people. During the filming process, many protested to stop production. However, everything was calmed once they were reportedly informed that the shooting conducted was done for a children programme.

As soon as Teletubbies was aired, the popularity of the show caused the location to be filled with press and fans. According to the creator Davenport, the press was reportedly interested in getting photographs with the unique characters of the TV show. He added that initially, it took a while for the makers to maintain privacy. But later tents and strict measure to blindfold visitors were taken by the production house.

About Teletubbies

The show features Jessica Smith, John Simmit, Nikky Smedley, Pui Fan Lee and Tim Whitnall as Sun Baby, Dipsy, Laa-laa, Po and the narrator respectively. As per IMDB, the show has received 3.7 stars out of 10.

