'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' To 'Hey Maa, Mataji', Can You Guess TV Shows With Catchphrases?

There are some quirky dialogues from every movie or show that is worth remembering. Whenever a person hears such kind of catchphrases, they quicky guess which TV show or movie it is. With the viral trend of the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap from Saath Nibhana Saathiya TV show, here are some more catchphrases from Indian TV shows for you to guess which soap opera is related to them. Take a look at this TV show quiz.
TV show quiz
1. Can you guess the TV show with the catchphrase, “Hey Maa, Mataji”
- Savdhaan India
- Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Kundali Bhagya
2. Can you guess the TV show related to this catchphrase, “Savdhaan Rahe, Satark Rahe”?
- Saavdhaan India
- MTV Webbed
- Encounter
- Crime Patrol
3. Which TV Show is related to the catchphrase, “Ooo….ladoo ke bhaiya”?
- Kundali Bhagya
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
- Sonpari
4. Can you guess which catchphrase is related to ‘Don’t mind me haa beta”?
- Sonpari
- Shakalaka Boom Boom
- Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
- Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki
5. Which TV show host always ends with this line, “Talk to my hand"?
- Dance Indian Dance
- Nach Baliye
- Indian Idol
- Bigg Boss
6. Can you guess which TV Show is related to the catchphrase ‘Ae bhaishab….mai to thak gyi”?
- Kumkum Bhagya
- The Kapil Sharma Show
- Comedy Night with Kapil
- Khichdi
7. Can you guess the TV show with the catchphrase “Haste rahiye, muskurate rahiye, aur dekte rahiye”?
- Dance India Dance
- The Kapil Sharma Show
- Indian Idol
- Hatim
Also Read| 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' to get season 2 after viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' rap?
8. The catchphrase ‘rasode me kaun tha?” reminds you about which show?
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Kasauti Zindagi Kay
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya
- Beyhadh
9. Which soap opera is related to the catchphrase, “Daya Darwaza tod do”?
- Saavdhan India
- Crime Patrol
- CID
- Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Also Read| Can Sonam Kapoor as Rashi be the answer to 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' in show's B-town remake?
10. Can you guess which TV show is related to the catchphrase, “Junoon esa junoon, jo kisi hadh ko na pehchane”?
- Kundali Bhagya
- Kumkum Bhagya
- Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki
- Beyhadh
Also Read|Anita Hassanandani's reaction when someone asks 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'; see pics
Tv show quiz -answers
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah
- Crime Patrol
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
- Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
- Bigg Boss
- Khichdi
- The Kapil Sharma Show
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya
- CID
- Beyhadh
Also Read| 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' creator Yashraj Mukhate receives appreciation call from Rupal Patel
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.