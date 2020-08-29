'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' To 'Hey Maa, Mataji', Can You Guess TV Shows With Catchphrases?

There are some quirky dialogues from every movie or show that is worth remembering. Whenever a person hears such kind of catchphrases, they quicky guess which TV show or movie it is. With the viral trend of the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap from Saath Nibhana Saathiya TV show, here are some more catchphrases from Indian TV shows for you to guess which soap opera is related to them. Take a look at this TV show quiz.

TV show quiz

1. Can you guess the TV show with the catchphrase, “Hey Maa, Mataji”

Savdhaan India

Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kundali Bhagya

2. Can you guess the TV show related to this catchphrase, “Savdhaan Rahe, Satark Rahe”?

Saavdhaan India

MTV Webbed

Encounter

Crime Patrol

3. Which TV Show is related to the catchphrase, “Ooo….ladoo ke bhaiya”?

Kundali Bhagya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Sonpari

4. Can you guess which catchphrase is related to ‘Don’t mind me haa beta”?

Sonpari

Shakalaka Boom Boom

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki

5. Which TV show host always ends with this line, “Talk to my hand"?

Dance Indian Dance

Nach Baliye

Indian Idol

Bigg Boss

6. Can you guess which TV Show is related to the catchphrase ‘Ae bhaishab….mai to thak gyi”?

Kumkum Bhagya

The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedy Night with Kapil

Khichdi

7. Can you guess the TV show with the catchphrase “Haste rahiye, muskurate rahiye, aur dekte rahiye”?

Dance India Dance

The Kapil Sharma Show

Indian Idol

Hatim

8. The catchphrase ‘rasode me kaun tha?” reminds you about which show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Beyhadh

9. Which soap opera is related to the catchphrase, “Daya Darwaza tod do”?

Saavdhan India

Crime Patrol

CID

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

10. Can you guess which TV show is related to the catchphrase, “Junoon esa junoon, jo kisi hadh ko na pehchane”?

Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki

Beyhadh

Tv show quiz -answers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah

Crime Patrol

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Bigg Boss

Khichdi

The Kapil Sharma Show

Saath Nibhana Saathiya

CID

Beyhadh

