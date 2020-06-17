Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Lenox Hill' On Netflix? Read Details Here

Lenox Hill is a Netflix docuseries, which premiered on June 10, 2020. The show revolves around four medical professionals in fields of neurosurgery, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology at New York’s prestigious Lenox Hill Hospital. Read on to know, “Will there be a Season 2 of Lenox Hill?”

Will there be a Season 2 of Lenox Hill?

Netflix is yet to announce Lenox Hill Season 2, as the platform generally takes at least six to eight weeks to announce a show's renewal. The platform generally uses this time to thoroughly analyse the various aspects of a show's performance.

However, Lenox Hill Season 1 received amazing reviews from the viewers. Hence, the makers of the show are highly optimistic for the renewal of Lenox Hill on Netflix. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has received 100% Audience score, while on IMDB it boasts a rating of 8.7/10.

However, the film and production industry, like every other industry is battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, Netflix won’t be able to film at the Lenox Hill hospital for a long time now. So, if there will a Lenox Hill Season 2, the production on it can only begin once the pandemic has subsided, hence, the release will also be delayed.

Lenox Hill Season 1

Lenox Hill Season 1 was filmed between 2018 and 2019 in the premises of the titular hospital. It followed the professional lives and personal stories of four participants from the Lenox Hill health facility.

The participants included John Boockvar, who is Vice Chairperson of Neurosurgery at the facility. The series also features David Langer, who is the Chair of Neurosurgery and Mirtha Macri, who is an Emergency Physician. Finally, Lenox Hill season 1 also features Amanda Little Richardson who is the Chief obstetrics and gynaecology resident in her last year.

In Lenox Hill Season 1 viewers also meet the participant’s colleagues and follow the team as they sail through the emotional highs and lows of hospital life. With the world fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, people have a newfound respect for medial personals. Hence, the release of Lenox Hill Season 1 on Netflix was very timely.

Lenox Hill Review

Lenox Hill Season 1 received positive reviews from the audiences, as the show is one of a kind. It is very different from the previous shows created on the life of doctors. Lenox Hill Season 1 contains real footages from the hospital, it is not scripted. The docuseries delves into the doctor’s personal stories as well and makes an effort to showcase the incredible work they do. Here is how netizens have received Lenox Hill Season 1 on Netflix.

