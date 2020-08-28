The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer Out! The Blood Cult Returns For Cole And Friends

The Babysitter caught many eyes on Netflix after its release in 2017. Now its sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen is all set to premiere on the OTT platform soon. Earlier, first look from the movie, title and release date were announced. Now the official trailer of the movie is out.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer out

Netflix has released the official trailer of The Babysitter: Killer Queen, giving the first glimpse at the movie. It starts with Cole Johnson narrating his “near-death” experience from the first movie and how nobody believes him, including people in his high school. Stressed up, Cole goes to a lake with his friends. As they play a game, the blood cult groups make a comeback, except Bee. The mayhem begins and Cole has to survive the night again with his friends, running from the cult who are after them. The trailer then hints that Bee might return, as a girl emerges from the lake saying “Hey, Cole” which shocks the teenager. Check out the trailer below.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast

The Babysitter: Killer Queen stars Judah Lewis, as he reprises his role of Cole Johnson. It also features Hana Mae Lee as Sonya, Robbie Amell as Max, Bella Thorne as Allison, and Andrew Bachelor as John - the blood cult group. Emily Alyn Lind will also return as Melanie, playing Cole’s love interest, along with Leslie Bob, Ken Marino and Jenna Ortega. Samara Weaving might make a comeback as Bee.

a lil sneak peek into all the chaos pic.twitter.com/rtc8hiksc2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

The Babysitter: Killer Queen official synopsis

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

i heard you like stirring up mayhem? well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10! pic.twitter.com/wxtxXZN7TN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

More about The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a comedy horror film directed by McG, who also helmed the first movie. It takes place two years after the event of The Babysitter, continuing the storyline. Based on the characters created by Brian Duffield, it is written by DAN Lagana and Brad Morris, along with Jimmy Warden and McG.

The film is produced by McG, Zack Schiller, and Mary Viola. It is bankrolled by Wonderland Sound and Vision production company. The running time of the movie is said to be around 101 minutes or 1 hour and 41 minutes. The Babysitter: Killer Queen will release on Netflix on September 10, 2020.

