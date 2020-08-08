Guillermo Del Toro's ‘Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans’ To Premiere On Netflix In 2021

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have announced Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. It is an animated epic adventure film created by Hellboy director, Guillermo del Toro. It will conclude the Tales of Arcadia saga, with the latest web series being out recently.

'Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans' from Guillermo del Toro for Netflix

On August 8, DreamWorks has announced their upcoming collaboration with Netflix for a Tales of Arcadia film titled, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. The project is currently said to be in development and will be set in the Tales of Arcadia web series trilogy world created by Guillermo del Toro. Heroes from the Trollhunters series will come together in their most epic adventure yet. They must battle the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds everything together. The movie will be released on Netflix in 2021.

Trollhunters... 3 Below... Wizards... the saga concludes in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, a Netflix original film coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/lomyDi74qw — Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (@talesofarcadia) August 7, 2020

Tales of Arcadia series

Tales of Arcadia is a computer-animated science fantasy television series created by Guillermo del Toro for Netflix. It is produced by DreamWorks Animated and Double Dare You. Currently, there are three installments, Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards, completing the web trilogy series. It shows the people of the small suburban town of Arcadia Oaks, which is secretly home to several supernatural creatures and the young heroes who battle against the evil forces that lurk in the shadows.

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia was released in 2016, with three seasons and 52 episodes. It was followed by, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia series in 2018, which included two seasons with 26 episodes. The third and final series, Wizards: Tales of Arcadia dropped on August 7, 2020, consisting of 10 episodes. It is the final installment of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy. It shows an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic, which will determine the fate of supernatural worlds.

Voice actors on the series include Anton Yelchin, Colin O’Donoghue, Tatiana Maslany, Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano, Steven Yeun, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Nick Frost, Cheryl Hines, Diego Luna, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Amy Landecker, Fred Tatasciore, Jonathan Hyde, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, James Hong, Angel Lin, Laraine Newman, Tom Kenny, Bebe Wood, Grey Griffin and Piotr Michael. Andrew L. Schmidt, Francisco Ruiz Velasco and Johane Matte directed it from a screenplay penned by Dan Hageman, Marc Guggenheim and Kevin Hageman. Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro serves as executive producer on the project along with Chad Hammes, Guggenheim, Dan and Kevin Hageman.

