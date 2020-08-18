'The Kissing Booth 3 To Have Emotionally Satisfying Ending,' Says Director Vince Marcello

The Kissing Booth has become one of the most popular franchises on Netflix. Makers have announced The Kissing Booth 3, following the success of the previous two films. It will complete The Kissing Booth trilogy and is said to be the concluding movie. Vince Marcello, who has written and directed all three instalments, said that the last part will have a satisfying ending for the audiences.

'The Kissing Booth 3' to have an emotionally satisfying ending

In a recent interview with Variety, filmmaker Vince Marcello talked about The Kissing Booth franchise and the upcoming third instalment. He said that although the franchise is considered as a romantic comedy, the “heart of it is a coming-of-age” story. The director revealed that The Kissing Booth 3 will be the culmination of this coming-of-age story, not just for Elle, but also for Noah and Lee.

Marcello stated that even though their paths are entwined, each character has their own journey with a set of challenges that they need to overcome before “closing the chapter of their lives” that was adolescence and beginning their new journey into adulthood.

Vince Marcello hinted that he is considering the audiences’ feeling while ending the franchise. He said that he is “most excited” about giving fans a “joyful and emotionally satisfying ending” to The Kissing Booth film series. He stated that it is because the love they have shown for the franchise, they deserve nothing less.

'The Kissing Booth' franchise

The Kissing Booth cast Joey King as Rochelle “Elle” Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn and Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn. The first instalment was released in 2018 and garnered much appreciation. The Kissing Booth 2 was recently released in July 2020 on Netflix.

The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot alongside the sequel in South Africa in 2019. The franchise is based on Beth Reekles’ books of the same name. The cast also features Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Molly Ringwald, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Meganne Young and others.

About 'The Kissing Booth 3'

The third chapter will pick up from the previous part where Elle is torn between going to Harvard following Noah, or join Berkeley which is her childhood dream, with her best friend Lee. Joe King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Molly Ringwald and Meganne Young will be reprising their characters. The Kissing Booth 3 is currently scheduled to release on Netflix in 2021.

