'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Extends An Apology To His Bachelor Nation Family

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison has recently apologized for his comments defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. He received backlash over the remarks he made for Rachel Lindsay during an interview on February 9. On February 10, he took to Instagram to acknowledge that what he said perpetuated racism.

Also read: 'True Beauty' Team Issues Apology After Posting Group Picture Sans Face Masks Amid Covid

Chriss Harrison's apology

On his Instagram, he penned an apology addressing his Bachelor Nation family. He said that he would always own a mistake when he made one, so he was here to extend a sincere apology. He had this incredible platform to speak about love and that day he took a stance on topics which he should have been better informed. He continued saying that he did not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell. His intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her behalf.

He mentioned that he had caused harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism and he was deeply sorry about it. He also apologized to his friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she had a first-hand understanding of. He humbly thanked the members of Bachelor Nation who had reached out to him to hold him accountable. He promised to do better.

Also read: Vikas Gupta Demands Apology From Vikas Khoker, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma In New Video

Chris Harrison defends Rachael Kirkconnell

Earlier this week, Chris addressed the controversy surrounding current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell while speaking with Rachel Lindsay. He asked fans to have "a little grace" with Kirkconnell who had been allegedly photographed in 2018. Kirkconnell also has been accused of racially insensitive behaviour, such as liking photos containing the Confederate flag and more. She has not addressed this situation but seemed like Chris began to defend her. His comments didn’t sit well with some fans. They resulted in a petition calling for him to be removed from the franchise.

Also read: Morgan Wallen Issues Apology Video Amid N-word Controversy; Asks Fans To Not Defend Him

More about Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison is best known for his role as host of the ABC reality television dating show The Bachelor since 2002, and its spin-offs The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise and many more. He also hosted the syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. He is also the author of the novel The Perfect Letter.

Also read: Marjorie Taylor Greene And The Death Of The Public Political Apology

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.