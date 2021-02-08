'True Beauty' Team Issues Apology After Posting Group Picture Sans Face Masks Amid Covid

Popular South-Korean Show True Beauty team has released a statement of apology for the group photo controversy that created a tremendous buzz online. Cha Eun Woo, one of the main leads of the show, marked the show’s farewell on Instagram sharing a group photo of the cast and crew of the entire show. The photo was accompanied with a heartfelt caption that read, “To the staff, cast, and crew of ‘True Beauty,’ you all worked hard”.

ALSO READ| 'True Beauty' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

As soon as the now-deleted post surfaced online, netizens began to aim censures at the entire production house for gathering too many people close together. What added fuel to the flame, was none of the crew members can appear wearing face masks at a time when strict laws and guidelines have been laid down for COVID-19 prevention in South Korea. A team of about more than 70 people can be seen standing together in the photo.

ALSO READ| Take This 'True Beauty' Quiz And Prove You're A True-blue Fan Of The K-drama

Recently, as reported by Soompi, a representative of True Beauty cast has extended an apology on behalf of everyone who gathered together for the photo. The statement claims that the entire staff is apologetic for risking the health of many people. The representative further assured that during the shooting of the show, the makers strictly followed all the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and were successfully able to finish the filming process safely.

ALSO READ| True Beauty's Latest Episode Has A Cameo By WJSN's Dayoung, See Her Look For The Episode

Justifying the picture, the statement unveiled that the photo taken to commemorate the end of the film sees the cast taking off their masks ‘temporarily’. The makers also opined that they will do their best to create a safe set in future again, however, this time they will make sure not a single moment of careless to be observed. True Beauty’s final episode premiered on February 4. The plot of the show is based on the Line Webtoon of the same name by Yaongyi. The series chronicles the life of a high school girl who is bullied and discriminated by her peer and is termed as ugly. In order to turn it out, the girl learns the master of makeup and transforms her personality entirely.

ALSO READ| 'True Beauty' Episode 10 Recap: Soo Jin Goes To Suho's Place To Confess Her Feelings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.