Morgan Wallen Issues Apology Video Amid N-word Controversy; Asks Fans To Not Defend Him

American country music singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen has finally broken his silence on his racial slur controversy and has issued an apology video on his Instagram handle addressing the same. Last week, a video clip of him did the rounds on social media, wherein the 27-year-old could be seen using the n-word and ever since then, Wallen has been facing a lot of backlash from the music industry. Now, in a 5-min-long apology video, the 7 Summers crooner asked his fans to not defend him and admitted being wrong.

Morgan Wallen's apology video goes viral in no time

On Thursday, i.e. February 11, 2021, Morgan Wallen finally opened up about his racial slur controversy in an Instagram video titled "Update from me". After a video of him using foul language was leaked online, Wallen's music has not only been pulled from iHeartMedia but his own record label has also suspended him. Furthermore, the country singer was also deemed ineligible for Academy of Country Music Awards 2021.

Addressing the controversy in an apology video, he said, "I’ve decided to go off the grid for a little while and get used to making good decisions." The Whiskey Glasses singer continued, "Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try. I’m going to spend some time taking back control of living healthy and being proud of my actions." He also went on to add saying he's aware of letting "so many people down", including his son and his parents. In the video, Morgan Wallen also revealed accepting invitations from Black organizations, leaders and executives to have honest and open conversations. He said, "They offered me grace and they also paired that with an offer to learn and to grow."

Towards the end of the video, he asked for one favour from his fans. The singer-songwriter stated, "I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing." He added, "The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in. I still have a lot of really good people in my corner trying to help me and I appreciate you more than you know. This entire situation is ugly right now, but I’ll keep searching for ways to become the example instead of being made one." Within three hours, Wallen's apology video garnered over 1 million views and more than 24k comments.

