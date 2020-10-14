The Bachelorette 2020: Read All About The First Impression Rose Winner Dale Moss

The new season of ABC's The Bachelorette has kicked off and fans have been introduced to the new Bachelorette Clare Crawley. Though the first meet and greet sessions are always overwhelming for almost all the contestants, Claire knew from the start about who she liked the most - Dale Moss. So, who is the first rose impression winner Dale Moss? Read ahead to know more about him.

Dale Moss on The Bachelorette

Dale Moss is a former NFL player who used to be a wide receiver at South Dakota State University (SDSU), reports E!. He also played for many other schools and teams like Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a while, he left football and tried to pursue modelling. In 2015, Dale signed with Wilhelmina Models. After that, he started modelling and had a very fruitful career.

In addition to being a model, Dale Moss is also an entrepreneur who owns Moss Martin Media. Moss Martin Media is a company that creates sports, fitness and fashion content for clients. Apart from his main work, Dale also does podcasts. His podcast is called The Game Plan with Dale Moss. The podcast is all about strategies for athletes and also growth-related information for sportspersons.

Dale Moss also is very active on Instagram and he also has many of his modelling pictures on it. In one of his recent posts, he can be seen meeting Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette 2020 premiere episode. The caption read - 'I felt that'. As soon as Dale walked off to go into The Bachelorette 2020 house after his meet with Clarie Crawley, she declared 'I think I found my husband'. Take a look:

Many fans commented that they loved Clare and Dale as a couple in The Bachelorette 2020 premiere episode. Most fans added that both Clare and Dale looked very good with each other. Clare Crawley was so mesmerised with Dale Moss on the Bachelorette that he ended up winning the first rose impression as well.

Promo Pic Credit: Dale Moss' Instagram

