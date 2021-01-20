The Bachelorette's Clare & Dale Have Decided To 'go Their Separate Ways'

The Bachelorette’s couple, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have decided to part ways few months after their engagement. Clare had declared on the fourth episode only that she has fallen in love with Moss and that she is not interested in any other contestant. Moss too went ahead and proposed to her and the two left the show, and Tayshia Adams replaced Clare.

Are Clare and Dale dating?

Earlier today, Dale Moss took to his Isntagram handle and shared the news of his split with Clare with their fans. The model started the Instagram post, “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time”.

He further mentioned that both Clare and he “strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another”. Moss further urged people to respect their privacy as the two work through this together, check out the post below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Clare Crawly and Dale Moss' breakup post

Dale Moss had closed the comments option but received a lot of support from netizens, who liked the post. The news about Clare and Dale’s break up started doing the rounds on social media and a number of netizens took to Twitter to talk about it. Check out some of the reactions by the netizens on Dale and Clare’s break up below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Netizens react to Clare Crawly and Dale Moss' breakup

A number of netizens wrote on Twitter that the couple had made a hasty decision about their lives and wedding. Many other netizens felt bad for the couple and tweeted that they adored the them together. Some netizens also wrote on the social media that they like good love stories, and they thought Clare’s and Dale’s was one of them.

Clare and Dale have not addressed why they have decided to part ways. Which is why, several other netizens asked the celebrities to reveal the reason behind their break up. Many other netizens sent them much love and sent them kind regards. Check out some of the tweets by the netizens below.

Crying over you and Clare breaking up Dale, that’s what I’m doing 😢 — Hana (@Hana_mck1) January 19, 2021

absolutely losing my mind at dale moss putting his SIGNATURE on his instagram story announcing his breakup from clare 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/YkFHhg2tuK — hannah chambers (@hanchambers) January 20, 2021

I hope @Clare_Crawley & @DaleMoss can work this out! 🤞🏼 They have all my prayers and love! ❤️🌹 — Sunflower Gal 💛🌻 (@SunkisseddGal) January 19, 2021

Ok, I have to admit I'm sad for them, even though I am one of the the ones who thought it was waaaaaay too fast. They seemed perfect for each other. I wish then luck in the future, and who knows they may end up back together 🤷‍♀️❤ Love you @DaleMoss @Clare_Crawley — Kelly Tillis (@ktillis1) January 20, 2021

Iam so devastated by romours going around that you and clare split😪😪😪😪 plse tel me its not true. You are my adorable couple, i just pray you guys sort yourselves calmly — Sauda012🇺🇬 (@Sauda0121) January 19, 2021

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.