'The Boys' Actor Erin Moriarty Reveals The Importance Of Gender Representation

The Boys is an American series that is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is garnering attention because of its unique superhero storyline. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher and Laz Alonso among others.

The storyline of the show revolves around the rivalry between two superhero groups namely, The Seven and The Boys. The show is also making noise on social media because of its characters and their costumes. The costume of Erin Moriarty is especially being discussed online. Read to know why.

Here's why Erin Moriarty's character rejected the costume

The costume of the actor Erin Moriarty, in specific, has been the topic of discussion among the show's fans. Erin Moriarty has played the character of Starlight inThe Boys. She is a part of The Seven. Starlight is told by the costume designers of The Seven to discard her own superhero costume and wear the one given by them.

When Starlight’s new costume is revealed to her, she is shocked to see how short and revealing it is. She objects to wearing the dress but the costume designers threaten to remove her from the group. Reluctantly, Starlight agrees to wear the dress.

The Boys addresses and admonishes the general belief that women superheroes wearing skimpy clothes are more empowered. According to a report by Syfywire.com, the show’s costume designer, Carrie Grace has explained how women are often told by others what to wear, in the name of empowering them and telling them that it “suits” them. Starlight in The Boys comes off as a strong, individual and independent female, irrespective of her being a superhero.

In an interview to Collider.com, actor Erin Moriarty has revealed the importance of one particular scene in the second season of The Boys. The scene is where she takes her costume off piece by piece. The scene was extremely important because it exactly depicts what it took for Starlight to look that typical Barbie way and that is not who she is.

The Boys is based on a comic by the same name. It is directed by Eric Kripke. The third season of the show is under works. Also, a spin-off of the show has been ordered whose storyline will revolve around a superhero college and is likely to be R-rated.

