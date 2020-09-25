'The Boys' Season 2: Here's Why A-Train Was Fired From 'The Seven' In Episode 4

"The Seven" lost another team member in Season 2 of The Boys because Homelander fired A-train. The Boys Season 2 will be releasing its Episode 5 soon and before you watch the next episode, here are a few answers to a question that has been lingering after Episode 4. Although the reasons why Homelander fired A-Train are given below, who will be replacing A-Train is still a mystery.

Why was A-Train fired by Homelander from The Seven?

Viewers were introduced to Vought’s powerful superteam known as "The Seven". The team consisted of Queen Maeve, A-Train, Black Noir, The Deep, Translucent and the newcomer Starlight, all of them led by Homelander. As the second season of The Boys released, The Deep was still on a leave with Translucent dead, leaving the door open for Stormfront to join The Seven.

In season 2 of The Boys, The Seven are being tested every now and then. Stormfront has been trying hard to control the team and Homelander felt betrayed for not having a say in choosing the new team member. This turn of events has now put Supe on an edge and he has been testing the loyalty of those within The Seven, by playing mind games with them. Homelander asks Starlight to kill Hughie and nearly kills her when she refuses to do so. He also quotes Queen Maeve on public television to let her know that he knows about her girlfriend.

In this attempt to shake up The Seven, it is A-Train who loses his spot in the team. The leader of The Seven, Homelander delivers this news to A-Train after Vought has a meeting with a fellow speedster, Shockwave. Homelander takes this decision because of A-Train’s healthy. In the first season, A-Train fights Starlight and suffers from a heart attack. He slips into a coma in the first season and comes out of it in the second season.

Throughout season 2, Homelander notices A-Train struggling to run fast for long stretches and sees that his heart cannot handle it anymore. A-Train's diminishing abilities is just one reason why Homelander took this decision. However, Homelander wants the best of best for his team and A-Train does not fall into the category anymore. Viewers will now have to wait till the next season to see who takes A-Train’s spot on The Boys.

