'The Boys Season 2' Fan Theory Gives New Dimensions To Stormfront-Homelander's Connection

The Boys season 2 began premiering on Amazon since September 4, 2020. Ever since then, weekly episodes of this superhero web television series have been running on the OTT platform. Developed by Eric Kripke, the show is based on the comic book of the same name and it chronicles the story of an extraordinary team of vigilantes, as they lock horns with other super-powered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The Boys season 2 has witnessed the arrival of a new character Stormfront and ever since her feature, Homelander the extremely powerful leader of the Seven, who possess tremendous power, is seen losing his footing in the group. Stormfront, the newest of the Seven, has made it difficult for their alpha to regain some control over the team. Amidst this, a new theory about Stormfront has surfaced online by a Reddit user, which offers an entirely new dimension to her character.

'The Boys' Season 2 fan theory

In one of the latest episode ‘Nothing Like It In The World’, it was established that Stormfront, previously used to go by the name Liberty. However, she vanished back in 1979 after committing a serious crime. It is left up to the viewers to speculate how she rebranded her image and identity.

Not only that she changed her name so as to not have any links with Liberty because one of her powers also includes slowing the ageing process. All of this put forth the fact that Stormfront was always violent and racist, but it is possible that there could be another reason for her disappearance from the public eye.

The Reddit user suggests that she could be Homelander’s biological mother and Homelander's age certainly fits the connection. Fans know that Vought engineered Compound V, which was injected in babies to give them superpowers, along with this, Homelander’s character doesn’t know anything of his family or parents.

Hence, it could be possible that Stormfront aka Liberty was his mother. Perhaps, she gave up Homelander immediately after he was born or she could have given her DNA so that the Vought could make a test tube baby, who later emerged to be Homelander.

