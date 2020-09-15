'The Boys' Character Black Noir Probably Won't Get A Backstory, Here's Why

The Boys has become one of the most popular series on Amazon Prime Video. It shows a face-off between normal humans and a few threatening superheroes. Audiences have seen the backstory of many main characters, giving a deep knowledge about the character. However, Black Noir is one of the characters whose past has not been shown. Now the showrunner reveals why he probably wouldn’t get a backstory.

Why The Boys’ Black Noir wouldn’t get a backstory?

In a recent conversation with CinemaBlend, The Boys developer Eric Kripke explained why Black Noir, played by Nathan Mitchell, would not have a past story anytime soon. He said that people will see a lot more of Noir in The Boys season 2, but they don't entirely learn a lot more about character this season. The showrunner explains that to him what makes Black Noir himself is he is just this complete cypher and the audiences just don’t know anything about him and he is just completely mysterious.

Pointing at the superheroes’ appearance till now, Eric Kripke added that Black Noir has these strange reactions like he will make the teddy bear dance, or he will cry, and he will reveal some vulnerabilities, emotional vulnerabilities. He stated that then Noir just returns to “just being this completely still, horrifying Terminator” of a character, and that is kind of what he likes about him.

Black Noir kicked off The Boys season 2 with a bloody streak. Even after being a ruthless hunter, he spares the life of the little kid. Later in the season, he is seen crying as he finds out about the compound V news, which hints that he might have had a good relationship with his parents and guardians, and is now disheartened thinking that they probably used him. The member of the seven is now seemed to be going on a persona mission.

Noir is trying to hunt down The Boys leader, Billy Butcher, but the reason is unknown. Being the interest and mysterious character he is, many fans want to see how he becomes the silent personality he is now, but they would not be getting the disclosure any time soon, at least not in the latest season.

