The Crown Quiz: How Well Do You Remember These Plot Points About The Hit Netflix Show?

The Crown Season 4 won over the audience with its acting performances, plot, and dialogues. The Crown Season 5 will soon be greeting its fans and continuing the story of the British monarchy and will be set close to present times. Ahead of The Crown Season 5 release, here is a The Crown plot-related quiz for die-hard fans of the Netflix show.

The Crown plot quiz

1. Who was Prince Charles dating before he met Diana Spencer and before starting a relationship with Camila Parker Bowles?

a. Princess Margaret

b. Sarah Spencer

c. Camilla Parker

d. Megan Spencer

2. In which year does Queen Elizabeth attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony in The Crown Season 4?

a. 1974

b. 1971

c. 1989

d. 1972

3. In The Crown Season one, where did Elizabeth and Prince Philip settle due to Philip’s navy posting after their marriage in 1947?

a. Australia

b. South Africa

c. Malta

d. London

4. At what age did Elizabeth became the Queen due to her father King George VI’s death?

a. 21

b. 22

c. 29

d. 25

5. Which royal family related member planned a coup to unseat British Prime Minister Harold Wilson?

a. Prince Philip

b. Prince Charles

c. Queen Elizabeth

d. Lord Mountbatten

6. Who did Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret marry after she broke up with Captain Peter Townsend?

a. Antony Armstrong- Jones

b. Billy Wallace

c. Matthew Goode

d. Wallis Simpson

7. Whom did Andrew Parker Bowles date before he married Prince Charles’ now-wife Camilla Shand?

a. Princess Anne

b. Diana Spencer

c. Sarah Spencer

d. Princess Margaret

8. Which famous sex scandal caused ripples in Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s marriage?

a. Catherine the Great & Grigory Potemkin

b. Charles Dickens & Nelly Ternan

c. Profumo Affair

d. Henry VIII & Anne

9. What was Princess Margaret ex-husband Antony Armstrong-Jones’ profession?

a. Society photographer

b. Mayor

c. Prime Minister

d. Journalist

10. In what year did Queen Elizabeth’s uncle Edward abdicate the British throne?

a. 1936

b. 1939

c. 1991

d. 1935

Answers:

1. a. Sarah Spencer

2. b. 1971

3. c. Malta

4. d. 25

5. e. Lord Mountbatten

6. a. Antony Armstrong-Jones

7. a. Princess Anne

8. c. Profumo Affair

9. a. Society photographer

10. a. 1936

