Golden Globe 2021: Gillian Anderson Is 'quite Teary' After Being Nominated For 'The Crown'

Gillian Anderson is extremely happy over her Golden Globes nomination. The British actor has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her role as UK’s former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s The Crown. Anderson spoke about her nomination in a recent interview and how happy she is that the other cast members of the show have received nominations as well. Find out more details about this story below.

Gillian Anderson on her Golden Globes nomination

Golden Globes 2021 nominations were recently announced, and Netflix’s The Crown has bagged multiple nods. The Crown season 4 chronicled the differences between Queen Elizabeth II and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The latest also focused on Princess Diana and Prince Charles' love story and the issues they faced in their marriage. The show featured many great performances this season, but Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Thatcher is garnering praises from everywhere.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Gillian Anderson spoke about her nomination at the Golden Globes 2021. In the interview, Gillian revealed that she is “quite teary” over the nomination. Talking about the role, Anderson said that it was a long journey to embody the former Prime Minister and she put her “heart” and “soul” in it.

Talking about the other nominees in this category, Gillian Anderson said she is moved by her nomination in at Golden Globes 2021 and is happy to be recognised alongside many “wonderful actresses”. Other actors who have been nominated in this category are, Annie Murphy for Schitt’s Creek, Julie Garner for Ozark, Cynthia Nixon for Ratched, and Helena Bonham- Carter for The Crown.

Apart from Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter, a few other The Crown cast members have also been nominated at the Golden Globes 2021. Josh O’Connor who played the role of Prince Charles, Emma Corin for Princess Diana, and Olivia Colman for her role as Queen Elizabeth II have all bagged nominations this year. Talking about these multiple nominations, Gillian said that she is proud to be a part of The Crown cast and happy that so many of them have been recognised for their work.

