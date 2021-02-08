'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin And Harry Styles To Star In 'My Policeman' By Amazon Studios

Harry Styles is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment industry. Emma Corrin has garnered attention with her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales, in The Crown season four on Netflix. Now, the two stars will be collaborating for the first time in an upcoming film.

Emma Corrin, Harry Styles in My Policeman for Amazon Studios

Deadline has recently reported that The Crown star Emma Stone will star opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman, a romantic drama by Amazon Studios. It is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. The story is set in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years before; the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal. Corrin will portray Marion with Styles as Tom.

My Policeman will be directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage. The screenplay is adapted by Academy Award and Emmy nominee Ron Nyswaner. The project will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage with more actors to be cast.

Emma Corrin is best known for her performance as Lady Diana Spence in The Crown season four on Netflix. She earned Best Actress nominations at Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Satellite, and Critics Choice with the results to be awaited. Corrin made her feature film debut in 2020 released Misbehaviour starring Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans, and Greg Kinnear. Her television shows include detective drama Grantchester and crime drama Pennyworth.

Harry Styles is a popular singer and songwriter who made his debut as an actor on the big-screen with Dunkirk directed by Christopher Nolan. He is currently shooting Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological fiction movie helmed by Olivia Wilde, co-starring Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, and Wilde. The film is expected to arrive in late 2021 or 2022.

