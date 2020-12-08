The Crown's Disclaimer Demand Rejected By Netflix As The Streamer Sees 'no Need' For It

While The Crown's fourth season has attracted major criticism because of its portrayal of the turbulent relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Netflix doesn't see the need to add a disclaimer before each episode to state that the show is a work of fiction. On Saturday, Netflix issued a statement wherein they refused to add a disclaimer ahead of each episode as demanded by Britain's Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden. The streaming giant set the record straight that they have 'no plans' of adding a disclaimer to The Crown on Netflix.

The Crown disclaimer's demand by Oliver Dowdengets rejected by Netflix

The fourth season of Netflix's The Crown has been making headlines ever since its release on the streaming giant on November 15. The show received a lot of criticism by the masses over its portrayal of the royal family while the British Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden told Daily Mail in an interview that Netflix should warn its viewers that the show is fictional by adding a disclaimer before each episode of The Crown. However, the streamer has refused to agree with the idea of adding a disclaimer because according to them, there is 'no need' for doing so as they've always presented the show 'as a drama'.

In their statement issued on Saturday, Netflix said that it is confident about its members understanding The Crown is a work of fiction, broadly based on historical events. As a result, the streamer has no plans and thinks there is no need of adding a disclaimer before each episode of the British drama.

Meanwhile, not just Oliver, but Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer is also concerned whether the viewers will perceive the show as a work of fiction. In an interview with ITV last month, Earl expressed being worried that netizens would interpret the fictional scenes in The Crown as 'gospel'. He too thinks that the show should alert the viewers that not all scenes in the drama are a representation of true events. Diana's brother added saying people see a program and forget that it is fictional, especially foreigners.

