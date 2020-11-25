'The Crown' Shares Uncanny Resemblance Of Reel-real Life Prince Charles And Princess Diana

The much-acclaimed series The Crown took to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, to share a real and reel life picture of the prince and princess of Wales. Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor share an uncanny resemblance to Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Along with the picture, the makers also penned a caption revealing details about the picture and more. As soon as the post was shared online, netizens were left stunned and could not stop gushing over how eerie the resemblance is between the two photos.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, The Crown shared a real and reel life pictures of Prince Charles and Princess Diana from their engagement announcement. In the real-life picture, the royal blue and white dress of Princess Diana was a talk of the town during that time. The outfit is also one of the big looks recreated in The Crown series. The real and reel life princess can be seen donning the royal blue skirt suit worn over a white silk blouse with bird prints and a pussy bow, along with her iconic sapphire ring. Emma Corrin's hair too was styled the same way as Princess Diana's. Josh O’conner also resembles a lot like Prince Charles in the picture.

Along with the picture, the makers also went on to reveal details from the picture. The post read as, “Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles pose for photographs following the announcement of their engagement on 24th February 1981”. Take a look at the post below

Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles pose for photographs following the announcement of their engagement on 24th February 1981. pic.twitter.com/B0wHl90crL — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 24, 2020

As soon as the post made its way online, fans were left stunned and could not stop gushing and praising the series for their great job. The tweet went on to receive likes and comments from fans and netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the cast of the series, while some went on to praise the picture and the beauty of Princess Diana. One of the users wrote, “and that’s on perfect casting!!” While the other one wrote, “Whoever was in charge to choose the characters for this show is absolutely amazing! Every season I’ve been impressed with how spot on the characters are even the Queen”. Check out a few tweets below.

Whoever was in charge to choose the characters for this show is absolutely amazing! Every season I’ve been impressed with how spot on the characters are even the Queen. — E Babyy (@E_Babyyy_) November 24, 2020

and that’s on perfect casting!! — ღ reína ❤️🦅 (@stylebended) November 24, 2020

lady Diana is so young 💖



the acting was amazing in season 4 #TheCrown 👑 — Zander Doyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@zandoyle_) November 24, 2020

