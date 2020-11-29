Prince Charles And Camilla 'disable Comments' After 'The Crown' Fans Drop Abusive Comments

Prince Charles and Camilla on November 28 disabled the comments on their official Twitter handles after trolls and fans of the Netflix-original drama The Crown swarmed their account. The plot featured a lengthy love affair between Charles and Camilla as the story-line revolved around the cause of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage failure. Whilst the episode declaimer clarified that most of what was being portrayed on the show about the British royalty might be fictional, fans intrigued by the plot dropped reactions in the comments thread of the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales’s social media prompting the two to restrict the trolls.

Season four of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown has largely comprised the introduction of Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), Princess of Wales who went on to marry Prince Charles after meeting him at her family's estate. The mother of Prince William and Harry who hit the headlines for her tragic and mysterious death in 1997 was depicted battling a mental illness due to her failed marriage with Prince Charles, who was portrayed as a one-woman man. Although, the show features that his longtime lover wasn’t his wife but Camilla Parker Bowles, his future wife. While he is shown as a character that is trapped in faithless marriage, fans inclined towards princess Diana as they berated Princess of Wales as the woman that caused a drift in Charles’ marriage.

Decades-old animosity

While the two were showcased as antagonists, as Princess Diana survived staying in a marriage with her disloyal husband and his lover, the show flared the decades-old animosity among the fans. They took to the official Royal Family Instagram page to drop abusive and hateful comments, spamming and trolling Prince Charles and Camilla, meanwhile pouring hearts for Princess Diana. The official residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, Clarence House, was forced to disable the comments across their social media accounts.

