The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Release Date & Number Of Episodes

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, soon after the story of WandaVision Season 1 concludes. The upcoming show has also created a buzz on social media and it was recently announced that the show shall not have 9 episodes like that of WandaVision. The maker of Falcon & The Winter Soldier revealed why the show has only a limited number of episodes.

How many episodes will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have?

It was announced that Falcon & The Winter Soldier has only 6 episodes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date

The show will release on March 19, 2021. The show will be available to stream on Disney + networks and in India, it can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kevin Feign explains why The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes are only 6

In a report published by Deadline, Kevin Feige explained why Falcon and The Winter Soldier has only 6 episodes. The media portal report suggests that at the Disney/Marvel’s first TCA, Kevin revealed that the reason for the show having 6 episodes it because of the budget. Reportedly, Kevin stated that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are phenomenal actors and the makers felt that they had to explore their stories and their backstories, or personal stories, enough as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Reportedly, Kevin further marked that they always would have liked to learn more about both of them. Moreover, when the two characters interacted with each other in Winter Soldier and Civil War, it seemed like a fun dynamic, reports suggest Kevin added further.

Reportedly, Kevin revealed that when Disney + gave them the opportunity to explore the dynamic, “Six hours is what we landed on as the best way to tell our story”. Further, the makers said to the portal that six hours or six episodes, the shows are not inexpensive. He further explained to the media portal that the cost per episode is very high.

Upcoming Marvel movies

On another note, Feign revealed to the media portal that there is no plan yet for a new season of WandaVision. Reportedly, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be seen straight in the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He even told the portal that Scarlet will encounter big bad villain Mephisto, who will appear in Doctor Strange 2.

